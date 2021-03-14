Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report sales of $209.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.40 million. Zumiez reported sales of $137.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $354,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,494 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,263. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,278 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 683.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,463 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

