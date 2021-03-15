$0.01 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. Century Casinos posted earnings of ($1.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

CNTY stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. 805,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,571. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $362.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 212,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

