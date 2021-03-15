-$0.02 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Zumiez reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $6,052,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,299,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,494 shares of company stock valued at $10,742,263. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $45.50 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

