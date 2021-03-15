$0.12 EPS Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 447.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.