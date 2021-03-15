$0.15 EPS Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after acquiring an additional 539,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

SII opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.84. Sprott has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

