$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $11.78. 462,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,196,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PG&E by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

