$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.41. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.51. 208,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 217.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.