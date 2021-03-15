$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. American River Bankshares posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

