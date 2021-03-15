$0.41 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.35. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Community by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Community by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

