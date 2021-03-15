-$0.43 EPS Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

