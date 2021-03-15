$0.44 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $860.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.04.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.