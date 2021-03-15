$0.45 EPS Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

