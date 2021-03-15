$0.49 EPS Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.41. Textron posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Textron by 29.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Textron by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.