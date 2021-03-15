-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.47). iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 296.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after acquiring an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. 1,461,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,655. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

