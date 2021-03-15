$0.58 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,678,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

