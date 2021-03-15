$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Republic Services posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $96.18 on Friday. Republic Services has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

