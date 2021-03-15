$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,818. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

