$1.24 Million in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report $1.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.11 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $4.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 million to $5.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.53 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

