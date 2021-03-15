$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

