$1.45 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,648,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 171.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 41.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded up $3.65 on Monday, reaching $107.24. 813,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,117. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

