$10.32 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $10.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.71 million and the highest is $10.83 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $7.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $56.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.24 million to $57.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $75.87 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $84.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

OPRX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,231. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $763.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

