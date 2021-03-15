10,000 Shares in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 1,540,412 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 250,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 90,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $801.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

