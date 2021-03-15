10,545 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cactus by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

