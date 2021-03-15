1,221,321 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,221,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.16.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,885. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day moving average is $228.25.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

