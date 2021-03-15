123 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

CHTR opened at $624.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $618.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

