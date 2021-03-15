12Ships Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.60 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $75.85 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00638241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00035640 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,953,034,116 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

