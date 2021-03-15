15,454 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $191.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.76. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

