160 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.0% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

