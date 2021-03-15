16,091 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,333. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.