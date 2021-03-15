$163.81 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post $163.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.90 million. RPC reported sales of $243.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $717.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $809.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $859.21 million, with estimates ranging from $783.17 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,140,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,938,012.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 175,016 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.