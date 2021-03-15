16,662 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,695,000 after buying an additional 2,132,826 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,451,000 after buying an additional 548,108 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 78,735.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE:CUZ opened at $36.32 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.