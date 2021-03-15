18,548 Shares in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,236,000 after buying an additional 1,804,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 95,963 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 309,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,245,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.