1,927 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Medpace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth $4,997,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Medpace by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $160.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average is $132.92. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,656,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,519,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,725,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,750 shares of company stock worth $73,850,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.