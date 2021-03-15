1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) versus BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Critical Review

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 1st Constitution Bancorp and BankFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 BankFinancial 0 0 0 0 N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.20%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Volatility and Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and BankFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 2.93 $13.63 million $1.68 11.63 BankFinancial $71.58 million 2.26 $11.67 million $1.03 10.66

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BankFinancial. BankFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Constitution Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 19.11% 9.18% 0.95% BankFinancial 16.43% 5.84% 0.66%

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats BankFinancial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and commercial construction financing to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of October 23, 2020, the company operated 26 branches in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury, and Toms River, New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment, other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

