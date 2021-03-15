$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.84 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after buying an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after buying an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.36. 877,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,792. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

