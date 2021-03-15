$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $41,609,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.