20,306 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,733,000 after purchasing an additional 740,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.06. 18,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,752. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

