$24.79 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $24.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.72 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $6.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 301.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $157.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $233.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $305.74 million, with estimates ranging from $128.05 million to $466.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,122 shares of company stock worth $2,052,183. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $110,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $87,507,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $107.36 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

