$242.20 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post $242.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $960.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.92 million to $964.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 468,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,690. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

