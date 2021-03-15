$25.00 Million in Sales Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report sales of $25.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.77 million, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $125.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.79. 406,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.53. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

