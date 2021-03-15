$25.52 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce $25.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.43 million to $26.14 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $21.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $105.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.49 million to $112.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $113.75 million, with estimates ranging from $100.57 million to $132.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 33.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 38,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.57. 2,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,515. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

