$26.85 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report $26.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $23.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $117.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 million to $117.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $133.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 43,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $705,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,184 shares of company stock worth $2,156,304. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 37.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

MITK traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 7,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,112. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $665.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

