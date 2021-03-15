270,511 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 270,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Itron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,756. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

