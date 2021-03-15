27,744 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,744 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of PROS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,642 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PROS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,212. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. On average, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $360,100.92. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRO. Northland Securities lifted their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.