2,775 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,522. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.39, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

