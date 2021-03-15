$28.56 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report sales of $28.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $126.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.48 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.34 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $145.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 318,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $918.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.00 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

