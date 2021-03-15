$283.31 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to report $283.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the highest is $283.61 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $271.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ATGE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.27. 463,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,376. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,227,000 after buying an additional 170,514 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after buying an additional 643,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after buying an additional 1,239,523 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $18,470,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

