30,613 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.