$330.85 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report sales of $330.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.00 million. Coherent reported sales of $293.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHR. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Coherent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,544,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $247.38. 201,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.30. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $264.64.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

