3,464 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

